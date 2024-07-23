Enjoy the vegan Fungi Pad Curry

Innovation meets taste

With the Fungi Pad, organic pioneers Hermann and Thomas Neuburger have developed a groundbreaking meat alternative. The main ingredient is the high-fiber king oyster mushroom, which is cultivated directly at the company's site in Upper Austria. The Fungi Pad can be used in a variety of ways - sliced, chopped, fried or cooked - and gives every dish an authentic bite and umami flavor. Creativity knows no bounds, so Karma Food has created an exclusive Fungi Pad Curry, which will be available in Karma Food stores on the first Friday of every month from July.

