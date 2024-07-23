Win vouchers
Enjoy the vegan Fungi Pad Curry
Enjoy a culinary experience at Karma Food and win 2 vouchers for the Fungi Pad Special for 2 people each including a drink. Take part now and discover the innovative cuisine in one of the six Karma Food branches in Vienna!
Karma Food is known for its healthy, creative and delicious dishes that not only fill you up, but also make you happy. From July 5, 2024, Karma Food will be offering the new Fungi Pad Special Curry in cooperation with the innovative HERMANN.BIO brand. This dish combines international cuisine with a real meat alternative that consists of just five regional organic ingredients and contains no additives.
Karma Food in Vienna & the surrounding area
Karma Food has expanded rapidly in Vienna and the surrounding area. You can find Karma Food and the new Fungi Pad Special Curry at the following locations
- Ausstellungsstraße 63, 1020 Vienna
- Laurenzerberg 3, 1010 Vienna
- Schottenring 17, 1010 Vienna
- Neustiftgasse 43, 1070 Vienna
- Inkustraße 1-7, 3400 Klosterneuburg
- Stadtplatz 34, 3400 Klosterneuburg
Innovation meets taste
With the Fungi Pad, organic pioneers Hermann and Thomas Neuburger have developed a groundbreaking meat alternative. The main ingredient is the high-fiber king oyster mushroom, which is cultivated directly at the company's site in Upper Austria. The Fungi Pad can be used in a variety of ways - sliced, chopped, fried or cooked - and gives every dish an authentic bite and umami flavor. Creativity knows no bounds, so Karma Food has created an exclusive Fungi Pad Curry, which will be available in Karma Food stores on the first Friday of every month from July.
Simone and Adi Raihmann, the founders of Karma Food, love to develop new recipes and spoil their guests with delicious and healthy dishes. Now you have the opportunity to try the Fungi Pad Special Curry in one of the six stylish Karma Food branches in Vienna. The new Fungi Pad Special Curry will be offered at each of the 6 locations on August 2 and September 6 (more dates to follow!).
Take part and win
You now have the chance to win 2 vouchers for 2 people each including a drink at one of the six Karma Food locations in Vienna and the surrounding area. Simply complete the form below by July 29, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
