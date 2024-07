Storms caused numerous fire department operations

In Tennengau, Pongau and Pinzgau, 17 fire departments were called out to 53 operations involving 330 firefighters during the course of the night. In Wald, the Gerlos Alpenstraße was closed for two hours due to a stream overflowing its banks. It had to be cleared with an excavator. At the Sonnwendkopfbahn cable car, several vehicles were trapped due to a flooded underpass.