"A small farmhand's chest had room for all of his belongings, his second set of clothes, his documents. With the chest as his only luggage, he changed his place of employment. We show what his life and that of the other servants on a farm was like in a special tour, in which you can experience scenes performed by the Ensemble Elithe in addition to the information presented," reveals Jasmine Ampferthaler, who designed this exciting tour.