Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Despite defeat to the Turks

ÖFB team climbs up the FIFA world rankings

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 12:18

Austria's men's national soccer team has improved its position in the FIFA world rankings following its round of 16 exit at the European Championship. Ralf Rangnick's team climbed three places from 25th to 22nd in the July rankings following the major continental tournaments.

comment0 Kommentare

The last time the team was better placed was eight years ago (10th), and five and a half years ago (December 2018) it was also ranked 22nd.

The ranking continues to be led by world champions Argentina. The team led by captain Lionel Messi won the Copa America and is now ahead of France, European champions Spain (most recently 8th), England and Brazil.

The Nations League awaits in September
The ÖFB team won against Poland (3:1) and the Netherlands (3:2) in Germany. No points were scored against France (0:1) and in the round of 16 against Turkey (1:2).

The Austrians, who are now aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America, will continue their Nations League campaign in September. They start on September 6 in Ljubljana against European Championship round of 16 finalists Slovenia (ranked 52nd in the world), followed three days later by an away game in Oslo against Erling Haaland and his Norwegians (ranked 50th). Their third group opponents are Kazakhstan (109th).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf