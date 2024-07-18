ÖFB team climbs up the FIFA world rankings

The Austrians, who are now aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America, will continue their Nations League campaign in September. They start on September 6 in Ljubljana against European Championship round of 16 finalists Slovenia (ranked 52nd in the world), followed three days later by an away game in Oslo against Erling Haaland and his Norwegians (ranked 50th). Their third group opponents are Kazakhstan (109th).