Despite defeat to the Turks
ÖFB team climbs up the FIFA world rankings
Austria's men's national soccer team has improved its position in the FIFA world rankings following its round of 16 exit at the European Championship. Ralf Rangnick's team climbed three places from 25th to 22nd in the July rankings following the major continental tournaments.
The last time the team was better placed was eight years ago (10th), and five and a half years ago (December 2018) it was also ranked 22nd.
The ranking continues to be led by world champions Argentina. The team led by captain Lionel Messi won the Copa America and is now ahead of France, European champions Spain (most recently 8th), England and Brazil.
The Nations League awaits in September
The ÖFB team won against Poland (3:1) and the Netherlands (3:2) in Germany. No points were scored against France (0:1) and in the round of 16 against Turkey (1:2).
The Austrians, who are now aiming to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America, will continue their Nations League campaign in September. They start on September 6 in Ljubljana against European Championship round of 16 finalists Slovenia (ranked 52nd in the world), followed three days later by an away game in Oslo against Erling Haaland and his Norwegians (ranked 50th). Their third group opponents are Kazakhstan (109th).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
