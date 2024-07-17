Verstappen sounds the alarm: “We have to improve!”

Good memories

Nevertheless, Verstappen is optimistic about the upcoming GP in Hungary. After all, the 26-year-old remembers last year, when he won at the Hungaroring with a lead of over half a minute over Norris and also picked up the extra point for the fastest race lap. "Last year, we put in a great race and the memory of that is great, because we managed to win for the twelfth time in a row as a team. I hope that we can have another strong race this year and achieve a good team result," said Verstappen.