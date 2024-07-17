Vorteilswelt
Bulls stumble

Verstappen sounds the alarm: “We have to improve!”

17.07.2024 10:47

The Red Bull dominance from the first races of the season seems to have evaporated, with Max Verstappen only winning three of the last seven Formula 1 races. "We still have a lot to improve," the three-time world champion is now sounding the alarm.

In Spielberg, Verstappen finished fifth after a contact with Lando Norris, while in the British Grand Prix he finished second behind local hero Lewis Hamilton. "Silverstone was a tricky race for us. We made the right decisions, but we still have a lot to improve in order to stay ahead in the second half of the season," said the Dutchman.

Although Verstappen is still 84 points ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris in the championship, the competition has recently become stronger and stronger.

Good memories
Nevertheless, Verstappen is optimistic about the upcoming GP in Hungary. After all, the 26-year-old remembers last year, when he won at the Hungaroring with a lead of over half a minute over Norris and also picked up the extra point for the fastest race lap. "Last year, we put in a great race and the memory of that is great, because we managed to win for the twelfth time in a row as a team. I hope that we can have another strong race this year and achieve a good team result," said Verstappen.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

