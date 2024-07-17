Ultras can hope
DFL examines: Pyrotechnics soon no longer a crime?
"Pyrotechnics are not a crime!" A sentence that could soon become reality in Germany. According to the "Bild" newspaper, the DFL is said to be in contact with the Norwegian association, where a two-year pyro pilot project is already underway.
Those who set fire to it must pay! Until now, clubs have always been asked to pay if spectators did not comply with the regulations in German stadiums. However, the desired reaction that Ultras would stop smuggling Bengal flares into the stands failed to materialize; despite the ban, stadiums were regularly enveloped in colourful smoke and clubs still had to pay,
Pilot project in Norway
The situation is different in Norway, where the authorities have granted an exemption for the burning of pyrotechnics in the first and second leagues. Under certain conditions, fans are allowed to light Bengal fires.
As long as you are at least 18 years old, sober and identifiable, the use of certified pyrotechnics is permitted in certain areas of the stadium, provided that sufficient extinguishing equipment is available.
Meeting between politicians and associations
At the initiative of the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the use of Bengalos in German stadiums will be one of the topics to be discussed at a top-level meeting between politicians and the DFL and DFB on the subject of violent offenders and pyrotechnics. German fans can therefore hope that they will soon be able to let their emotions run free without hesitation - at least as far as lighting fires is concerned ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
