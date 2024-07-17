DFL examines: Pyrotechnics soon no longer a crime?

Meeting between politicians and associations

At the initiative of the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU), the use of Bengalos in German stadiums will be one of the topics to be discussed at a top-level meeting between politicians and the DFL and DFB on the subject of violent offenders and pyrotechnics. German fans can therefore hope that they will soon be able to let their emotions run free without hesitation - at least as far as lighting fires is concerned ...