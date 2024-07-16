Beach hit was once again a showcase event

Vienna, the Heumarkt, once again more than lived up to its reputation as a beach volleyball Mecca. Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sørum, who won the title for the fifth time at Jagerhofer's top event, also spoke of the "best tournament in the world. The fans are brilliant." A total of 50,000 came to the Red Bull Beach Arena last week, celebrated a mega party or, like the winners of the "Krone" ball pool, were allowed onto the center court themselves. Former Austrian star striker Marc Janko, a close friend of World Cup runner-up and neo-ORF expert Clemens Doppler, also went into raptures: "In terms of organization, this tournament is the non-plus-ultra, there is nothing like it."