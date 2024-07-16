Top event at Heumarkt
Beach hit was once again a showcase event
The spectacle at the A1 Beach Pro Vienna at Heumarkt provided many goosebump moments. The political team around Sports Minister Werner Kogler is also enthusiastic about the "fan party". The tournament will probably return to the Danube Island in 2025. And as part of a multi-sport event.
"I am very grateful to them. Because they are mainly responsible for making this tournament such a success," says organizer Hannes Jagerhofer about the masses of fans, in front of whom he even went down on his knees on the center court on the final day.
Vienna, the Heumarkt, once again more than lived up to its reputation as a beach volleyball Mecca. Norwegians Anders Mol and Christian Sørum, who won the title for the fifth time at Jagerhofer's top event, also spoke of the "best tournament in the world. The fans are brilliant." A total of 50,000 came to the Red Bull Beach Arena last week, celebrated a mega party or, like the winners of the "Krone" ball pool, were allowed onto the center court themselves. Former Austrian star striker Marc Janko, a close friend of World Cup runner-up and neo-ORF expert Clemens Doppler, also went into raptures: "In terms of organization, this tournament is the non-plus-ultra, there is nothing like it."
Nevertheless, as reported, next year's tournament will be a multi-sport event instead of just a beach volleyball tournament. On two weekends on the Danube Island. "If you could extend it to other sports, that would be really cool," says Janko, who is fully immersed in the paddle tennis scene. "I think an event like this would be very good for the sports city of Vienna." Especially as the stadium and infrastructure have only been used for the beach tournament over the years, and multiple uses would be desirable.
The A1 Beach Pro Vienna, with a budget of six million euros, also made an impression on Sports Minister Werner Kogler. "Important for the economy and tourism in Vienna, good for the image. Summer, freedom and sport - the atmosphere with these super fans is simply unique." City Councillor Peter Hacker also agreed. "Full of emotion, a great atmosphere and super solidarity - that's unique," he praised. "And: this event encourages young people in particular to enjoy playing beach volleyball more. We want to motivate them further."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.