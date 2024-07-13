Southgate and penalties: an eternal love-hate relationship

European Championship semi-final 2024:

At times heavily criticized in the group stage, Southgate's team showed morale in the knockout phase. In the round of 16 against Slovakia, Jude Bellingham's overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time prevented the team from going out, while all five English shooters kept their nerve from the penalty spot against Switzerland. And in the semi-final against the Netherlands, it was Southgate's substitute duo of Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer, of all people, who made the difference. "One more! One more!" Southgate shouted in the direction of the England fans. One more win - then his penalty from 1996 would finally be pushed into the background.