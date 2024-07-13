Some memories
Southgate and penalties: an eternal love-hate relationship
The nation's hero or the nation's fool: Gareth Southgate has long been used to being pigeonholed after big games. It began in his playing days, when he missed the decisive penalty against Germany in the semi-final of the 1996 European Championship at home. Since taking over as England's head of soccer 20 years later, his most important games have almost always involved penalties. An overview ahead of the European Championship final against Spain in Berlin on Sunday (9pm):
European Championship semi-final 1996:
Rarely has a footballer gained so much prominence for missing a penalty. The first ten shooters at Wembley had all scored before Southgate failed to score against Germany goalkeeper Andreas Köpke. The resulting radio commentary "Gareth Southgate, the whole of England is with you" marks the beginning of a well-known pop song. "It's coming home" is the promise to the motherland of soccer. However, England have still not won a trophy since the 1966 World Cup.
World Cup round of 16 2018:
In 1996, 1998, 2004, 2006 and 2012, England had lost five penalty shoot-outs in a row at major tournaments. Then came Southgate of all people - this time as coach. The ex-defender took a scientific approach to the issue and set up a task force to look at the players' breathing technique, among other things. In the World Cup round of 16 against Colombia, they promptly won from the spot for the first time in 22 years.
European Championship final 2021:
However, it was just a break from the penalty trauma. The defeat to Italy in the final of the pan-European tournament was then quickly chalked up to Southgate again. At Wembley Stadium, where he himself had experienced the bitterest moment of his active career, three professionals - Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - missed from the spot in the showdown. The coach had substituted the trio, Sancho and Rashford only in the 120th minute and explicitly for the penalty shoot-out.
World Cup quarter-final 2022:
England v France was seen as the clash of Europe's giants and most promising title contenders in Qatar. The Three Lions held their own, but were beaten 2-1 in regulation time after captain Harry Kane missed a penalty. Nevertheless, the soccer nation was quick to agree: this coach deserves to be trusted until the European Championship in Germany.
European Championship semi-final 2024:
At times heavily criticized in the group stage, Southgate's team showed morale in the knockout phase. In the round of 16 against Slovakia, Jude Bellingham's overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time prevented the team from going out, while all five English shooters kept their nerve from the penalty spot against Switzerland. And in the semi-final against the Netherlands, it was Southgate's substitute duo of Ollie Watkins and Cole Palmer, of all people, who made the difference. "One more! One more!" Southgate shouted in the direction of the England fans. One more win - then his penalty from 1996 would finally be pushed into the background.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.