Flame hell! Family escapes from Airbnb house

Irretrievable memorabilia destroyed

Particularly tragic: irretrievable memories of one of the family's sons also fell victim to the fire. He had died in an accident last October at the age of 20. "I had a bear with the sound of his heartbeat, my youngest daughter had his favorite hoodie, which was covered in paint stains. My other daughter had a printout of his heartbeat in a jar. These are things we can't replace," regrets Lacey Schoenfeld.