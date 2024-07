Messina Denaro’s sister must serve 14 years in prison

Responsible for dozens of murders

After a full 30 years on the run, notorious mafia boss Messina Denaro was caught in January 2023. This was achieved when he left a clinic where he was being treated for cancer in Palermo. He died on September 25 at the age of 62 in a hospital in the city of L'Aquila. Denaro had been convicted for his involvement in dozens of murders, including the 1992 Cosa Nostra bombings that killed anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.