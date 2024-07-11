Italian Paolini is 1st Wimbledon finalist!

Paolini's impressive path to the top of the world rankings

Vekic, who had been thinking about taking a break from tennis just before the French Open, was unable to capitalize on the advantage of winning the first set or her lead in the third. The 1.63 meter tall Italian fought her way back again and again and had a match point at 5:4 and 6:5. But she was only able to hold on in the tie-break.