After thriller against Vekic
Italian Paolini is 1st Wimbledon finalist!
Jasmine Paolini is the first tennis player since US star Serena Williams to reach the Wimbledon final within a few weeks of her French Open final!
The 28-year-old won the hard-fought semi-final against Croatia's Donna Vekic 2:6, 6:4, 7:6(8). Paolini is thus the first Italian Wimbledon finalist in the Open Era since 1968.
On Saturday, she can crown her rise against Kazakhstan's world number four Yelena Rybakina or Czech Barbora Krejcikova with her first Grand Slam title. Williams reached the Wimbledon final in 2016 shortly after the final in Paris.
Vekic initially dominates with a powerful game
On a sunny midday after rainy days at Wimbledon, Vekic initially dominated with her powerful game. In front of around 15,000 spectators on Centre Court, she won the first set in her first Grand Slam semi-final with two breaks at 3:2 and 5:2.
Paolini's impressive path to the top of the world rankings
Vekic, who had been thinking about taking a break from tennis just before the French Open, was unable to capitalize on the advantage of winning the first set or her lead in the third. The 1.63 meter tall Italian fought her way back again and again and had a match point at 5:4 and 6:5. But she was only able to hold on in the tie-break.
Paolini's steep rise to the top of the world rankings makes impressive reading. Before the 2024 season, the Italian had never made it past the second round at any Grand Slam tournament. Now, just over a month after losing the final in Paris to Poland's Iga Swiatek, she has a second chance to win a Grand Slam title. At Wimbledon, she had previously failed to win a main draw match in three attempts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
