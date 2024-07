What Kerschbaum’s dismissal could cost the city

The day of reckoning has probably not yet come for Dietmar Kerschbaum - his next move is to the labor court: "I consider myself completely in the right. I won't put up with these accusations." If the labor court rules in his favor, the City of Linz would have to pay him his full salary until June 30, 2027 - when his original contract would end. According to Krone research, this corresponds to a total of almost EUR 600,000.