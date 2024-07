Critically ill Matheo finally receives the best possible care

Mathias and Michelle Stangl, the parents of eight-year-old Matheo from Schrems, who suffers from an extremely rare, degenerative disease called Alpers-Huttenlocher syndrome, can breathe a sigh of relief. The couple had contacted the "Krone" because there had been repeated disagreements since the little patient returned home from Vienna's SMZ-Ost almost a year ago - now the ÖGK had also no longer approved an important medical device for the boy's care and had only purchased an old model.