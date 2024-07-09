NATO summit in the USA begins with 75th anniversary celebrations

Scholz is not worried about Biden

Before the start of the meeting, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again assured Ukraine of his long-term support against the Russian war of aggression. When asked whether he was worried that 81-year-old US President Joe Biden might be overwhelmed by the stresses and strains of the three-day meeting, Scholz replied: "No, I'm not worried about that." From his many conversations with Biden, he knows "that he has prepared this summit very well and very precisely together with us", the Chancellor emphasized. "In this respect, it will also be a very successful summit."