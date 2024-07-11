Vorteilswelt
Allocation Vorarlberg

Who has a heart and space for these animals?

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 09:15

The Animal Corner presents the protégés of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: charming tomcat Henry (7) is looking for a new home where he can later go outside. He wants full attention and prefers a quiet home without a lot of hustle and bustle.

Rabbit Cindy (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Rabbit Cindy
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

The two ram rabbits Cindy & Daisy (2) are looking for a nice new home together with a run in the garden. If you have space and a heart for the two sniffy noses, please contact the animal shelter.

Amstaff dog Mira has been waiting at the shelter for a long time. (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Amstaff dog Mira has been waiting at the shelter for a long time.
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Mira (9) is looking for responsible owners, she needs clear and safe guidance in everyday life. Once she has gained the trust of a human, she is simply irresistible and is always up for fun. Outdoor activities and games are always welcome with this pretty girl. The dog has a strong hunting instinct, so she should only be moved to a cat-free household. Small children should also not be in her new home, as she can quickly become overwhelmed with lots of activity.

Terrier Timmy is a lovable companion. (Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)
Terrier Timmy is a lovable companion.
(Bild: Tierschutzheim Vorarlberg)

Terrier mix Timmy (8) is an energetic dog who needs lots of exercise and mental stimulation. Due to his strong hunting instinct, Timmy chases cats and smaller animals, so we only place him in a household without other pets. He prefers a calm and loving environment. Timmy would do best in a household without small children. This great boy needs clear and consistent leadership to bring his behavior into line. A visit to a dog trainer is definitely worthwhile. It would be ideal if his owners have dog experience and are willing to provide him with the necessary guidance and training. He feels most at home in a quiet and stress-free environment, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
