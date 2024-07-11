Who has a heart and space for these animals?

Terrier mix Timmy (8) is an energetic dog who needs lots of exercise and mental stimulation. Due to his strong hunting instinct, Timmy chases cats and smaller animals, so we only place him in a household without other pets. He prefers a calm and loving environment. Timmy would do best in a household without small children. This great boy needs clear and consistent leadership to bring his behavior into line. A visit to a dog trainer is definitely worthwhile. It would be ideal if his owners have dog experience and are willing to provide him with the necessary guidance and training. He feels most at home in a quiet and stress-free environment, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.