New trend: flying without water, movies, loo & co.

No, sorry, "raw dogging" has nothing to do with sex - even though it apparently brings many a social media star to climaxes of a special kind. But this is more the story of men staring at seats. It's about the "pure" flying experience, unadorned, without distractions, without luxury. Back to the roots, so to speak, back to the technical Stone Age - and the spirit is grounded even at high altitudes, only to drive it even higher.