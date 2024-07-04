Wimbledon: Djokovic progresses with difficulty, Hurkacz out

On what the world number two said was a "very windy day", he also had a bit of luck in the fourth set. "All in all, this match deserved a fifth set, but I'm very glad it didn't happen," he told the crowd on court with a smile. The "Djoker" did not want to go into detail about the extent to which the knee injury he suffered in Paris had played a role. However, he did admit that he "didn't feel very comfortable" in the third and fourth sets. His next opponent will now be Australian Alexei Popyrin.