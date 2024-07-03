France
On the route of happiness through Brittany!
Spectacular coastal scenery, lush vegetation, pleasant temperatures, delicious French cuisine and warm hospitality make it easy to fall in love with this part of France. A road trip is the ideal way to discover Brittany!
There is currently no direct flight, so the best option is to travel from Vienna via Frankfurt to the Breton capital Rennes. We booked a rental car with Sunny Cars a long time ago. As it is a small airport and therefore easy to get around, we are soon behind the wheel and start our road trip on our personal route from the 146 suggested Routes du Bonheur, as the French hotel association Relais & Châteaux call their routes to happiness.
INFO
GENERAL INFORMATION:www.france.fr
ARRIVAL/ONWARD JOURNEY:
- with AUA/Lufthansa to Rennes(www.austrian.com)
- Rental car: Sunny Cars is a quality car rental company, represented in over 120 countries worldwide, with an all-round carefree guarantee and comprehensive inclusive package as well as currently free cancellation protection.
All Sunny Cars offers, including Sunny2go, can be booked via any stationary or online travel agency, via the website www.sunnycars.de and by telephone on 049/89 - 82 99 33 900.
HOTELS:
- Domaine de Rochevilaine, Billiers: www.domainerochevilaine.com
- Domaine de Locguénolé, Kervignac: www.domaine-locguenole.com
- Le Brittany & Spa, Roscoff: www.hotel-brittany.com
- Manoir de Lan Kerellec, Trébeurden: www.lankerellec.com
- Relais & Châteaux: There are now 580 members worldwide, 16 in Brittany. 376 stars in the "Michelin Guide", 40 Green Stars, 42,000 employees. From one establishment to the next: 146 suggested Routes du bonheur.(www.relaischateaux.com)
Relais & Châteaux was founded 70 years ago, based on the idea that eight friends wanted to connect their hotels from Paris to Nice and turn them into a beautiful travel route for travelers. This small idea has since grown into a global network consisting of over 580 hotels and restaurants, all of which share common values and visions.
THE FIRST STAGE
The Domaine de Rochevilaine, a unique ensemble of historic manor houses with just 34 rooms & suites and a spacious spa including an indoor pool, is fantastically situated on a rocky peninsula on the rugged coast and fulfills all the clichés you would expect in Brittany. Hydrangeas and other plants bloom everywhere, so lush and colorful that you could become envious.
The restaurant is famous for its outstanding cuisine (tip: seafood, lobster menu) and is therefore perfectly in line with the values of the members of Relais & Châteaux, who also attach great importance to warm hospitality that is in harmony with nature, which means that sustainability, regionality, conservation of resources and reducing the carbon footprint are firmly anchored in the DNA - something that was even presented to UNESCO in a manifesto.
Our first stage is an excellent starting point for exploring the surrounding area. The Château de Suscinio, a picture-book castle with classic castle architecture from the Middle Ages, is a top attraction. The salt marshes of Guérande are not far away, and trips to Vannes with its historic center or to the seaside resorts of La Baule or Quiberon are recommended. In fine weather, it is also worth visiting the island of Belle-Île, which can be reached by ferry. Carnac, which is world-famous for its more than 3000 menhirs (Breton stones), is also on the way. The 7000-year-old rows of stones are evidence of European prehistory.
THE SECOND STAGE
The Domaine de Locguénolé (45 rooms) is the second destination on the Route of Happiness, 81 kilometers away in Kervignac. The small country estate is charmingly situated in a park on a long estuary and was recently reopened after an extensive three-year renovation. Guests can choose from two wonderful restaurants, a beautiful outdoor swimming pool and a spa. Those who appreciate creative cuisine, seafood and the right wine pairing will certainly not be disappointed here.
After a delicious breakfast, the tour continues to Pont-Aven, a picturesque village made famous by a group of French painters around Paul Gauguin (e.g. "The Mill of David in Pont-Aven", 1894, Musée d'Orsay).
TIP: From 3.10.2024 to 19.1.2025, the Bank Austria Kunstforum Wien is showing a major retrospective of Paul Gauguin's work - the first in Austria since 1960.
THE THIRD STAGE
One of the most visited historical sites in Brittany is Ville Colse, the old town of Concarneau, which is located on an island and surrounded by a wall. The next stop is Quimper, the capital of the Finistère department, a Breton pearl with many half-timbered houses and a mighty cathedral. Today we head to the north coast - the longest stretch of our road trip - where Le Brittany & Spa awaits us in Roscoff.
It is a gem with just 29 rooms and consists of an old stone house with a modern glass extension, shines with Michelin-awarded cuisine and shows us that each of the Relais & Châteaux establishments can be very different, but are all manageable in size and personal.
The town is predestined for thalassotherapy - the sea is omnipresent, the climate is mild and the air is rich in iodine. Roscoff has beautiful granite houses and restaurants where oysters are offered cheaply with a glass of wine at happy hour, inviting not only tourists to enjoy them. I like sitting next to the locals at a long table in the late evening sun and tasting these rare delicacies, which are not available so cheaply anywhere else, chatting about the weather, which is constantly changing here and usually around 20 degrees, and imagining myself at the pulse of the French attitude to life.
THE FOURTH STAGE
The coast in the north offers many fantastic views and it is wonderful to walk barefoot on the white sand between the dunes of Keremma or at Kerlouan. The Côte de Granit Rose, the pink granite coastline, is also spectacular and can be seen at Ploumanac'h, for example. Finally, Trébeurden is the last destination on our personal route to happiness, the Manoir de Lan Kerellec. This is a family-run gem. 18 rooms, enchanting panoramic views, a first-class Michelin-starred restaurant, a place where you would love to stay longer.
Before finally heading back home, a detour to Cap Fréhel is a must. Breathtaking views and the Fort La Latte on a wild rocky cliff, which has often served as a film set, are worth the detour on the return journey. Cancale is the "oyster capital" of Brittany. The abundance of plankton in the bay of Mont Saint-Michel gives them a typical taste, and the high tidal range does the rest - we can see for ourselves in one of the numerous restaurants on the promenade or at the oyster stand by the lighthouse!
By the way: slurping oysters is not considered a luxury here; the best you can pay at the stall is 50 cents per piece.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.