On the route of happiness through Brittany!

The town is predestined for thalassotherapy - the sea is omnipresent, the climate is mild and the air is rich in iodine. Roscoff has beautiful granite houses and restaurants where oysters are offered cheaply with a glass of wine at happy hour, inviting not only tourists to enjoy them. I like sitting next to the locals at a long table in the late evening sun and tasting these rare delicacies, which are not available so cheaply anywhere else, chatting about the weather, which is constantly changing here and usually around 20 degrees, and imagining myself at the pulse of the French attitude to life.