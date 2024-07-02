Stage win and yellow jersey for Tadej Pogacar!

Pogacar's teammates Almeida and Ayuso dictate the pace

On the way to Sestriere (2050 m) and over the Col de Montgenevre (1850 m), a breakaway group determined the stage action. On the long climb to the Galibier (2650 m), however, the teams of the favorites increased the pace and the last escapee was caught seven kilometers before the highest point. Gall stayed in the lead group, which was getting smaller and smaller due to the pace dictated by Pogacar teammates Joao Almeida and Ayuso, for a long time, but four kilometers before the top of the pass he also had to let go. Pogacar successfully attacked from the small top group 800 meters before the crest. Only Vingegaard was able to follow the Slovenian for a short time, who extended his lead significantly on the long descent to the finish.