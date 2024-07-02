Vorteilswelt
Around 7 million euros

EMCO private clinic expands on Dürrnberg

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 22:00

After the most successful year in the company's history, the EMCO Clinic is clearly committed to the Dürrnberg site and is continuing to expand: Investments amounting to seven million euros are to further strengthen the clinic.

"The EMCO Private Clinic is investing around 7 million euros in the expansion and modernization of the infrastructure," says Managing Director Tarik Mete.

New operating theater is planned
"Preparatory work for the construction of a completely new, state-of-the-art operating theater will begin in late summer 2024. At the same time, the current facilities will be extensively modernized, the patient ward expanded and a day clinic structure established. However, we are not only investing in the structural infrastructure, but also in our team and digitalization. We are convinced that this will go hand in hand," says Mete confidently.

Surgery operations will continue without restriction throughout the construction period. Completion is planned for the first half of 2026.

High employee satisfaction in addition to construction measures
At 91%, employee satisfaction is above the industry average. This was the result of a recent survey. The clinic is in a good position as an employer, even in times of staff shortages. There are currently no vacancies in the nursing department either.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

