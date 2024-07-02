Around 7 million euros
EMCO private clinic expands on Dürrnberg
After the most successful year in the company's history, the EMCO Clinic is clearly committed to the Dürrnberg site and is continuing to expand: Investments amounting to seven million euros are to further strengthen the clinic.
"The EMCO Private Clinic is investing around 7 million euros in the expansion and modernization of the infrastructure," says Managing Director Tarik Mete.
New operating theater is planned
"Preparatory work for the construction of a completely new, state-of-the-art operating theater will begin in late summer 2024. At the same time, the current facilities will be extensively modernized, the patient ward expanded and a day clinic structure established. However, we are not only investing in the structural infrastructure, but also in our team and digitalization. We are convinced that this will go hand in hand," says Mete confidently.
Surgery operations will continue without restriction throughout the construction period. Completion is planned for the first half of 2026.
High employee satisfaction in addition to construction measures
At 91%, employee satisfaction is above the industry average. This was the result of a recent survey. The clinic is in a good position as an employer, even in times of staff shortages. There are currently no vacancies in the nursing department either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.