EMCO private clinic expands on Dürrnberg

New operating theater is planned

"Preparatory work for the construction of a completely new, state-of-the-art operating theater will begin in late summer 2024. At the same time, the current facilities will be extensively modernized, the patient ward expanded and a day clinic structure established. However, we are not only investing in the structural infrastructure, but also in our team and digitalization. We are convinced that this will go hand in hand," says Mete confidently.