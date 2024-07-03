KAC old master about to re-sign

The return of defender Thimo Nickl was already confirmed during the course of the season. The returnee is currently sweating it out with the KAC in summer training. The 22-year-old (who went through the entire Klagenfurt youth academy and has already played in Canada, Sweden and most recently in the USA) can hardly wait to get on the ice for the first time. "Playing at home with the pros in the Klagenfurt arena for the first time will be simply fantastic," says Nickl.