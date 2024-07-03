Anticipation for Nickl
KAC old master about to re-sign
The biggest remaining mystery at the KAC before the start of the new season has probably been solved. It looks like former champion Nick Petersen will play another season in Klagenfurt - the signing is imminent. Ex-export Thimo Nickl, meanwhile, is looking forward to returning home and playing with two of his best friends.
For a long time, there was a lot of speculation as to whether high-class technician Nick Petersen would get a new contract with ice hockey runners-up KAC. But now everything seems to be fixed: The 35-year-old will play another season for the Red Jackets. The coaching team wanted to keep him at all costs, so there will be an extension of the expiring contract. This should be signed soon - it will be published in the next few days.
The return of defender Thimo Nickl was already confirmed during the course of the season. The returnee is currently sweating it out with the KAC in summer training. The 22-year-old (who went through the entire Klagenfurt youth academy and has already played in Canada, Sweden and most recently in the USA) can hardly wait to get on the ice for the first time. "Playing at home with the pros in the Klagenfurt arena for the first time will be simply fantastic," says Nickl.
Contract with exit clauses
Although his long-term contract contains exit clauses, the 1.90 meter tall defender will play the coming season in Klagenfurt. Above all, Thimo is looking forward to seeing his buddies David Maier and Fabian Hochegger: "We've known each other forever - but we've been best friends since we trained in the same gym during the coronavirus pandemic."
A visit to the dentist with his mom
In summer, Thimo is often at the golf course with his parents. He also sees his mother, Dr. Ilke Nickl-Oisander, at the KAC. Every player has to go to the dentist for a check-up before starting ice training - to prevent injuries caused by inflammation. "Let's see if I have to go to the practice for that too," grins Thimo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
