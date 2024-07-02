Event for families
Kinderklangwolke: A circus of dreams
On Sunday, September 8, the popular Kinderklangwolke will once again take place in Linz's Donaupark. This time, author Susanne Stemmer ("Ivie Little") conjures up the open-air musical "Circus - Circus" on stage. She wants to "encourage children" with this adventure story. The music is provided by "Drahdiwaberl" drummer Titus Vadon. So you can look forward to hot rhythms!
"Clear the ring for all children from all over Upper Austria!" That's the motto of the Kinderklangwolke 2024, which will transform the Danube Park in front of the Brucknerhaus in Linz into a whirling, exciting circus ring and creative zone on Sunday, September 8. The event is also presented by the "Krone".
The "Circus - Circus" adventure will take place on stage: two child heroes will not be deterred from their dreams. This should also encourage the children in the audience to "never lose sight of their own dreams", says Susanne Stemmer. The author of "Ilvie Little", last year's Kinderklangwolke, also invites a "Zikusdirektorin" to the stage.
The music comes from Titus Vadon, drummer of the legendary band "Drahdiwaberl", who also plays with "Russkaja" - and the subsequent show band of "Willkommen Österreich". His colleagues H. G. Gutternigg with the tuba and his brother Rainer Gutternigg will also be there.
Colorful program in the afternoon
"It's going to be wild and magical!" Manfred Forster, director of the Kuddelmuddel children's cultural center, is also convinced. Sparkasse OÖ and Linz AG are on board as partners.
So get out your calendars and mark Sunday, September 8th in red! From 2.30 p.m. there will be play stations and a creative program to get you in the mood for the musical.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.