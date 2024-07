Murdered with a chainsaw out of desperation

How desperate do you have to be to kill the person you love with a cordless chainsaw? Incredible details have emerged about the murder of a 91-year-old woman from Linz. Her 84-year-old husband was so overwhelmed with caring for the elderly woman with severe dementia and his own deteriorating health that he could only see the ultimate way out. After murdering the 91-year-old on the terrace of the family home in Linz-Ebelsberg, the man committed suicide.