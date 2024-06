Homeless man hit by public bus in Innsbruck

Police are looking for witnesses

"The 58-year-old fell under the bus in an as yet unknown manner and suffered serious injuries to his left arm," said the police. The bus driver, who had not noticed the accident himself, was made aware of it by passers-by. The seriously injured man had to be taken to hospital after receiving initial emergency medical treatment at the scene of the accident. "A breathalyzer test carried out on the bus driver was negative," said the investigators, who are now looking for witnesses to the accident (059133/7591100).