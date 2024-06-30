Euro millions stop floods

Since the flood of the century in 2002 - the damage at that time amounted to 778.7 million euros - more than 800 flood protection projects have been implemented at a cost of 1.6 billion euros. This has made more than 300 communities safer. This year, between 80 and 100 million euros are being pumped into flood protection, according to Stephan Pernkopf, the state's vice president. Various projects are being worked on simultaneously: 40 to 50 projects are currently under construction, for example on the Danube in Rossatz, on the Piesting in Wöllersdorf and on the Lainsitz in Gmünd. Pernkopf: "In general, we are always looking for a balanced mix of dams, mobile protective walls, retention measures and renaturation, i.e. widening, to give our rivers more space again."