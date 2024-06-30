Storm disasters
Euro millions stop floods
1.6 billion euros have been invested in the expansion of flood protection since 2002. Money that has been well invested - as every heavy thunderstorm shows. And the next storm front is already rolling into Lower Austria!
Floods, hail, heavy rain, storms - the risk of storms is increasing. Today, Sunday, thunderstorms could hit Lower Austria again. Over the past 23 years, 1.6 billion euros have been invested across the country to reduce the damage caused by the enormous masses of water.
Since the flood of the century in 2002 - the damage at that time amounted to 778.7 million euros - more than 800 flood protection projects have been implemented at a cost of 1.6 billion euros. This has made more than 300 communities safer. This year, between 80 and 100 million euros are being pumped into flood protection, according to Stephan Pernkopf, the state's vice president. Various projects are being worked on simultaneously: 40 to 50 projects are currently under construction, for example on the Danube in Rossatz, on the Piesting in Wöllersdorf and on the Lainsitz in Gmünd. Pernkopf: "In general, we are always looking for a balanced mix of dams, mobile protective walls, retention measures and renaturation, i.e. widening, to give our rivers more space again."
Around a third of the total investment is always spent on widening, retention and renaturation, which not only benefits nature, but also gives the river more space in the event of flooding! Currently, for example, the Russbach in Pillichsdorf is being widened for 2.1 million euros. This has already had positive effects during heavy rainfall. In Fahrafeld in Pottenstein, too, residents can now breathe a sigh of relief when it rains: a 40 million euro retention basin ensures greater safety.
Damage sums are reduced
Speaking of safety: a comparison of the investments since 2002 shows that the amount of damage has been greatly reduced. 2013 would have been very similar in terms of the volume of water, but the damage would have been proportionally much lower. Pernkopf concludes: "We protect people and their belongings! Of course, there is never absolute security, but we are doing everything we can to keep the risk as low as possible. That is why we have invested a lot in flood protection, renaturation and water retention in recent years. And we will continue to do so!"
In addition, the fire departments are supported by the state government so that they have access to the best equipment in the event of an emergency. The forecasting systems have also been further expanded.
