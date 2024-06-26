Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Meinl House sale

How 28 million was supposed to go to the Benko Foundation

Nachrichten
26.06.2024 17:54

One aspect of the investigation into the Signa affair is particularly explosive: the sale of the Meinl-Haus at Graben 19 in Vienna. The property in a prime city center location was sold to the Vienna Medical Association on 14 December 2023, just 15 days before Signa Prime went bankrupt. For the proud price of 80 million euros.

comment0 Kommentare

The deal is remarkable for two reasons: firstly, market observers were already amazed at the considerable purchase price at the time, as the property was only valued internally at just over 50 million.

The manager's wife acted as broker
Secondly, as reported, the wife of Signa's longstanding top manager Bernhard Jost acted as broker. Bernhard Jost had not only been an authorized signatory of Signa Prime since 2015, he was also on the management board of "Graben 19 Immobilien GmbH", where Signa had parked the Meinl-Haus. Together with Manuel Pirolt, the long-standing Signa board member and central CFO, who is considered a close confidant of financial juggler Benko. Jost's wife is said to have received a reported one million euros for her activities.

The Meinl building at Graben 19 (right) aroused the interest of corruption investigators. (Bild: Peter Tomschi)
The Meinl building at Graben 19 (right) aroused the interest of corruption investigators.
(Bild: Peter Tomschi)

In the course of the Benko raids, the deal surrounding the Meinl House is being reopened. According to the search warrant obtained by "Krone", the corruption investigators came across a remarkable transaction involving Signa managers Jost and Pirolt.

Investigators searched the Benko property in Innsbruck-Igls on Wednesday. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
Investigators searched the Benko property in Innsbruck-Igls on Wednesday.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

Attempted transfer to a foundation account
According to suspicions, on December 27 or 28, one or two days before the parent company Signa Prime filed for insolvency, the duo attempted to transfer "an amount of 28 million euros from an account of Graben 19 Immobilien GmbH to an account of the INGBE Foundation at Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG".

However, the transaction to the Benkos' foundation was rejected by the Liechtensteinische Landesbank - "with reference to a possible impairment of creditor interests". As a result, the Signa managers close to Benko are said to have had the 28 million euros transferred to a trust account of the INGBE Foundation at Erste Bank.

Bernhard Jost and Manuel Pirolt are now being targeted by the public prosecutor's office for economic affairs and corruption. They are suspected of embezzlement and fraudulent corruption. The accused deny any wrongdoing and the presumption of innocence applies.

In its press release on the Signa raids, the WKStA was only allowed to confirm that part of the purchase price was recently seized in connection with the sale of a city center property.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf