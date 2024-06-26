How 28 million was supposed to go to the Benko Foundation

The manager's wife acted as broker

Secondly, as reported, the wife of Signa's longstanding top manager Bernhard Jost acted as broker. Bernhard Jost had not only been an authorized signatory of Signa Prime since 2015, he was also on the management board of "Graben 19 Immobilien GmbH", where Signa had parked the Meinl-Haus. Together with Manuel Pirolt, the long-standing Signa board member and central CFO, who is considered a close confidant of financial juggler Benko. Jost's wife is said to have received a reported one million euros for her activities.