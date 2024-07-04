Los Angeles
A vacation like in the movies
Lots of glamor, vibrant metropolitan life and impressive (studio) attractions - Los Angeles has boundless things to offer under the world-famous Hollywood banner.
The lettering gets bigger and bigger. After the walk up, you are very close to it - the Hollywood Sign, the legendary landmark of Los Angeles.
The panorama, here on Mount Lee, is overwhelming! "Originally, the sign was intended as advertising for a housing estate," says Jeff from the responsible authority, looking at the 14-metre-high white letters, which are fenced in - and have seen worse times in 100 years. "In the 1970s, the letters were badly damaged and one O was already lying on the ground." "Playboy" founder Hugh Hefner launched an initiative, stars such as Alice Cooper donated, and in 1978 the city's most famous landmark was restored to its former glory.
In the dinosaur forest of Jurassic Park
From the top of Hollywood Hill down to the film production and studios. More precisely, to the Warner Bros. studios. On the tour through the area, you can see world-famous movie sets. "This is where the Tyrannosaurus Rex jumped out in 'Jurassic Park'," guides point to a wooded area before passing stages such as the one from the sitcom "Friends".
INFO
GENERAL INFORMATION:
www.discoverlosangeles.com
www.visit-usa.at
GETTING THERE: Austrian currently offers the only direct connection from Vienna to L.A.
HOTELS: The Delphi from 169 dollars per night; Thompson Hollywood from 259 dollars per night
TIPS: Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood; Bikes & Hikes Hollywood Bike Tour; Food Tour with Culinary Backstreets
The "Do not enter during filming" sign makes it clear: you are in the middle of the big Hollywood world! The tour takes you right past stage constructions being worked on - and after the museum, where Batman and co. are "waiting", into the store. Memorabilia is almost obligatory. Conclusion: this visit is a must!
For a sporty change of pace, we recommend the Hollywood bike tour. The guides from Bikes and Hikes will take you through Los Angeles with Californian charm, through downtown, the hip Arts District or to the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. Among almost 3,000 stars with superstars of the scene is that of Christoph Waltz, two-time Oscar winner.
If you want to be celebrated as such yourself, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is the place to be. The "animation", in which you celebrate your Oscar win with the audience, is available as a video on your cell phone shortly afterwards.
We recommend an evening program: a game of the cult baseball club L.A. Dodgers, which is popular beyond the USA. The fans celebrate in a relaxed atmosphere with beer (over 15 euros for a large one), hot dogs or popcorn, singing "Let's go Dodgers, let's go!". Even if you don't know much about the game, a visit to the 56,000-fan stadium is unforgettable.
Diverse culinary delights at markets and on tours
On the culinary side, the 2028 Olympic metropolis is also worth a visit. Whether at the Farmer's Market, the over 100-year-old Grand Central Market or on specially organized food tours where restaurateurs offer tastings. There is something for every taste - ethnic influences also "cook" in the melting pot of cultures and lifestyles. Be it at the Mexican tacos stand, at the currywurst stall or at Litte Tokyo, which invites you to immerse yourself in the Japanese world under colorful balloons.
Dream beaches for sport and relaxation
Last but not least, there is one thing that Los Angeles is also known for - its many impressive beaches. Santa Monica, for example, with its world-famous pier and amusements. Or Venice Beach and Muscle Beach for beach volleyball and surfing - or Manhattan Beach, which is perfect for relaxing and families.
L.A. offers so many attractions and facets - the Californian way of life is definitely cinematic.
