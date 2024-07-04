A vacation like in the movies

GENERAL INFORMATION:

www.discoverlosangeles.com

www.visit-usa.at

GETTING THERE: Austrian currently offers the only direct connection from Vienna to L.A.

HOTELS: The Delphi from 169 dollars per night; Thompson Hollywood from 259 dollars per night

TIPS: Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood; Bikes & Hikes Hollywood Bike Tour; Food Tour with Culinary Backstreets