Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Los Angeles

A vacation like in the movies

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 10:36

Lots of glamor, vibrant metropolitan life and impressive (studio) attractions - Los Angeles has boundless things to offer under the world-famous Hollywood banner.

comment0 Kommentare

The lettering gets bigger and bigger. After the walk up, you are very close to it - the Hollywood Sign, the legendary landmark of Los Angeles.

The panorama, here on Mount Lee, is overwhelming! "Originally, the sign was intended as advertising for a housing estate," says Jeff from the responsible authority, looking at the 14-metre-high white letters, which are fenced in - and have seen worse times in 100 years. "In the 1970s, the letters were badly damaged and one O was already lying on the ground." "Playboy" founder Hugh Hefner launched an initiative, stars such as Alice Cooper donated, and in 1978 the city's most famous landmark was restored to its former glory.

In the dinosaur forest of Jurassic Park
From the top of Hollywood Hill down to the film production and studios. More precisely, to the Warner Bros. studios. On the tour through the area, you can see world-famous movie sets. "This is where the Tyrannosaurus Rex jumped out in 'Jurassic Park'," guides point to a wooded area before passing stages such as the one from the sitcom "Friends".

INFO

GENERAL INFORMATION:
www.discoverlosangeles.com
www.visit-usa.at

GETTING THERE: Austrian currently offers the only direct connection from Vienna to L.A.

HOTELS: The Delphi from 169 dollars per night; Thompson Hollywood from 259 dollars per night

TIPS: Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood; Bikes & Hikes Hollywood Bike Tour; Food Tour with Culinary Backstreets

The "Do not enter during filming" sign makes it clear: you are in the middle of the big Hollywood world! The tour takes you right past stage constructions being worked on - and after the museum, where Batman and co. are "waiting", into the store. Memorabilia is almost obligatory. Conclusion: this visit is a must!

Almost a must: the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard ... (Bild: Getty Images)
Almost a must: the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard ...
(Bild: Getty Images)
... and the Warner Bros. studios (Bild: Getty Images)
... and the Warner Bros. studios
(Bild: Getty Images)

For a sporty change of pace, we recommend the Hollywood bike tour. The guides from Bikes and Hikes will take you through Los Angeles with Californian charm, through downtown, the hip Arts District or to the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. Among almost 3,000 stars with superstars of the scene is that of Christoph Waltz, two-time Oscar winner.

If you want to be celebrated as such yourself, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is the place to be. The "animation", in which you celebrate your Oscar win with the audience, is available as a video on your cell phone shortly afterwards.

Besides football, baseball is very popular in L.A. - the fans celebrate themselves and their teams in a relaxed manner. (Bild: Korak Taylor)
Besides football, baseball is very popular in L.A. - the fans celebrate themselves and their teams in a relaxed manner.
(Bild: Korak Taylor)

We recommend an evening program: a game of the cult baseball club L.A. Dodgers, which is popular beyond the USA. The fans celebrate in a relaxed atmosphere with beer (over 15 euros for a large one), hot dogs or popcorn, singing "Let's go Dodgers, let's go!". Even if you don't know much about the game, a visit to the 56,000-fan stadium is unforgettable.

Restaurants and bars offer plenty of culinary delights on rooftop terraces - and a great view. (Bild: Korak Taylor)
Restaurants and bars offer plenty of culinary delights on rooftop terraces - and a great view.
(Bild: Korak Taylor)

Diverse culinary delights at markets and on tours
On the culinary side, the 2028 Olympic metropolis is also worth a visit. Whether at the Farmer's Market, the over 100-year-old Grand Central Market or on specially organized food tours where restaurateurs offer tastings. There is something for every taste - ethnic influences also "cook" in the melting pot of cultures and lifestyles. Be it at the Mexican tacos stand, at the currywurst stall or at Litte Tokyo, which invites you to immerse yourself in the Japanese world under colorful balloons.

Each of the countless beaches in and near the city has its own flair - very impressive! (Bild: Korak Taylor)
Each of the countless beaches in and near the city has its own flair - very impressive!
(Bild: Korak Taylor)

Dream beaches for sport and relaxation
Last but not least, there is one thing that Los Angeles is also known for - its many impressive beaches. Santa Monica, for example, with its world-famous pier and amusements. Or Venice Beach and Muscle Beach for beach volleyball and surfing - or Manhattan Beach, which is perfect for relaxing and families.

L.A. offers so many attractions and facets - the Californian way of life is definitely cinematic.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf