Bulgaria narrowly misses out on joining the eurozone

Average inflation well above the threshold

However, meeting the criteria is only a first step; in a further step, the member states in the EU Council must approve the Commission's proposal. On Wednesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) also published its own convergence report and came to a similar conclusion as the EU Commission. As of May, Bulgaria's average inflation rate over the past twelve months was 5.1 percent, well above the 3.3 percent that would have been required. The price stability criterion states that inflation may not exceed the inflation rate of the three euro countries with the lowest inflation by more than 1.5 percentage points on average over a year.