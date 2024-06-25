Welser-Möst: “I always deal with it openly!”

On September 4, 2024, a classical open-air concert with Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra will kick off the International Bruckner Festival in Ansfelden, Upper Austria.

The concert at Bruckner's birthplace, presented by Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich, is completely sold out.

There will therefore be a live broadcast in the Donaupark Linz, powered by LINZ AG. Admission is free!

The live broadcast starts at 7 pm and the concert begins at 8 pm.