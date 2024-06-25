Non-transparent origin, lots of sugar and hardly any organic products

500 liters of water for one kilo of tomatoes

Massive irrigation means that a total of over 500 liters of water are used for one kilogram of ketchup, from growing the tomatoes to processing. While one kilogram of Austrian tomatoes has a water footprint of just 33 liters, the global average is 214 liters. The water footprint is all the water that is used or polluted for the production of a product.