Concussion!
Concern for Princess Anne: Princess Royal in hospital
Concern for Princess Anne: As the palace announced on Monday, the sister of King Charles is currently being treated in hospital following an incident.
According to reports, Princess Anne had to be admitted to hospital after injuring herself in the grounds of her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. In addition to Anne and her husband, their children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips were also staying at the country estate.
Among other things, the Daily Mail quoted a statement according to which the 73-year-old suffered "minor injuries and concussion" in an unspecified incident.
Anne remains in hospital for observation
Anne, sister of King Charles and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022, will remain in Southmead Hospital in Bristol for observation for the time being. She is reportedly expected to recover quickly and fully.
"The King has been kept informed at all times and joins the entire Royal Family in sending the Princess his warmest love and best wishes for a speedy recovery," the palace statement continues.
Kicked by a horse?
Meanwhile, the palace gave no details of how the injuries occurred. However, the BBC speculated that Anne could have been injured during a walk with a horse - perhaps because she was hit on the head or hoof by a horse.
Queen Elizabeth II's daughter is considered a great horse fan, having competed in eventing at the 1976 Olympic Games.
Dates postponed
Anne represents the Royal Family at numerous events. All appointments for the coming week have been postponed, the palace announced. She will also be unable to attend the state banquet for the Japanese Emperor and Empress this Tuesday evening.
Anne is another member of the royal family who will be temporarily absent. Charles' daughter-in-law Princess Kate, who is being treated for cancer, only recently appeared in public for the first time in almost six months. The King is also undergoing treatment for cancer, but is now making public appearances again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
