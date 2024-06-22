Reitshammer & Gigler without a medal in the breaststroke sprint

Reitshammer: "I'm already very sad!"

Reitshammer was in second place overall after the semi-finals and was a medal candidate at the start. However, the Tyrolean was unable to improve on his hoped-for time of under 27 seconds. Sakci lived up to his role as favorite, however, winning the first gold for Turkey at the European Championships. "I am very sad. A medal is always a goal. And if it doesn't work out by five hundredths, then of course you're sad," said Reitshammer. "Now there's the relay tomorrow. Let's see what happens there."