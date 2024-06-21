Rangnick: “We’re delighted with the win!”

Christoph Baumgartner (Austria goalscorer): "There was real pressure on us today, we noticed that. We weren't as energetic from the 20th minute onwards. The pressure slowed us down a bit, but we didn't give up, that's what sets us apart. The whole nation deserves it. We're over the moon that we got the win. When we're at our maximum, it's so difficult against us. Now we have to get ourselves in top physical condition and recover well, then we can annoy and beat the Dutch."

On his run to team boss Rangnick: "He gave me a lot of strength at half-time. He just talked to me for two or three minutes and gave me encouragement. That helped me. What he takes on for us every day is impressive - that's why I want to thank him."