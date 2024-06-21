Quotes on POL - AUT
Rangnick: “We’re delighted with the win!”
Find out what both teams had to say after the European Championship clash between Poland and Austria HERE!
Ralf Rangnick (Austria coach): "We're delighted with the win and, for long stretches, with the performance. We started excellently in the first 20 minutes and were also really good in the last half hour. In between, there was a phase where we gave the game away a bit, Poland came on and we were almost begging for the goal. The second half was better and that's why we deserved to win. Now it's time to regenerate, regenerate, regenerate. We have to make sure we get plenty of sleep, eat well and recharge our batteries so that we can hopefully qualify for the round of 16 against Holland on Tuesday. It's in our hands, that's a good thing."
Marko Arnautovic (Austria goalscorer): "Big relief (in the dressing room). There was a lot of tension before the game. We knew it would be very difficult against Poland. I think we showed from the first minute that we wanted to win. The coach's speech was so clear that we showed who we were in the second half. It was very emotional for me, it was a family occasion. There was an incident with my father, who wasn't feeling so well. But he was in the stadium today - everything was okay again, everything was perfect. Of course you hear from the outside world, 'he's too old, he can't play Ralf Rangnick's game anymore'. I don't think that's the case. I can still do it. I enjoy being in this national team."
Christoph Baumgartner (Austria goalscorer): "There was real pressure on us today, we noticed that. We weren't as energetic from the 20th minute onwards. The pressure slowed us down a bit, but we didn't give up, that's what sets us apart. The whole nation deserves it. We're over the moon that we got the win. When we're at our maximum, it's so difficult against us. Now we have to get ourselves in top physical condition and recover well, then we can annoy and beat the Dutch."
On his run to team boss Rangnick: "He gave me a lot of strength at half-time. He just talked to me for two or three minutes and gave me encouragement. That helped me. What he takes on for us every day is impressive - that's why I want to thank him."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
