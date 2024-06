“We have to consider ourselves lucky with our salary”

"Krone":Felix, after races in Spain, France and most recently the Giro d'Italia, two highlights are coming up at home with the national championships in Königswiesen and the Tour of Austria. A nice feeling?

Felix Großschartner: Yes, it's always nice, you know a lot of riders and coaches in the Austrian teams that you don't see that often anymore. The whole family also comes along, which is really special. I always try to be there at the national championships.