First “final” for Austria: Get this win!

"The importance of this game is clear - it has play-off character, a draw doesn't really help either of us, we realize it's about winning!"

"Our style of play is not geared towards a draw, not even in the 80th minute - if it ends that way, we have to win against Holland, which is a situation we don't necessarily want to be in. However, the same applies to the Poles, who won't want to bet everything on the last game against France. We don't want to calculate, we want to invest everything to win!"

"Which way it goes depends on us, that's what we're concentrating on!"

"Poland have their own style of play, a five-man back line and two strikers, Italy, Estonia and recently Serbia played similarly, we won those games!"

One-two with the fans

Rangnick has fond memories of the Olympic Stadium, and not just because of the Cup win with Schalke: "If it's full, there's a great atmosphere, we'll play a one-two with our fans!" Hopefully a sensible one, after the France game the ÖFB was fined 57,375 euros for throwing cups.