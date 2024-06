J.Lo & Co.: Why megastars are canceling their tours

"I am completely heartbroken and devastated that I have let you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't think it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time." With this meagre statement, superstar Jennifer Lopez recently announced the surprising cancellation of her "This Is Me ... Now" tour, which was due to start on June 26 in Orlando.