Next Mbappe says Au revoir to Paris Saint-Germain

The mother of the two brothers had already announced in May that her sons would be leaving the club, and now it is official. "Seven years full of encounters that have shaped me forever. Seven years full of priceless human and sporting memories. From carelessness as a child to my first steps as a professional, you gave me the best foundation for the man and player I want to become," Ethan Mbappe said on Instagram, bidding farewell to PSG and the French champions' fans. "For everything you've given me, for all the great people you've put on my path and for the way you've made me grow, in the name of the sincere love I have for you, I say thank you and goodbye."