Too fast: two bikers failed to make a left turn

A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Klagenfurt is also a fan of high speeds: he was driving on the Tauernautobahn A10 from Spittal towards Villach at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. In doing so, he exceeded the speed limit of 130 km/h by 77 km/h. The police stopped the driver and confiscated his driver's license. He will be reported to the district authority.