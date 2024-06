Bundesliga coach celebrates with champions Ludmannsdorf

The champions even ran out of beer! The showdown for the championship title in the 1st class C took place in the last round. With a two-point lead, Ludmannsdorf hosted second-placed Oberglan at home and secured immediate promotion back to the lower league with a 1-1 draw. "Becoming champions straight after relegation is the hardest thing," said a delighted coach Wolfgang Eberhard, as did the 1870 fans who flocked to the final game.