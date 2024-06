Number of whooping cough cases soars

Vaccination free of charge for children in Austria

In Austria, the vaccination is administered as part of the six-way vaccination in the third, fifth and eleventh to twelfth month of life and is part of the free childhood vaccination program. At school age, a combination vaccination with diphtheria, tetanus and polio is repeated in the seventh to ninth year of life - preferably before starting elementary school. After that, a booster vaccination should be given every ten years and every five years from the age of 60.