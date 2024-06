Leopard 2 receives biggest upgrade in decades!

The new Leopard 2 A-RC 3.0 is being built by the Franco-German armaments consortium KNDS, which emerged from the German Leopard 2 manufacturer KMW and the French Leclerc constructor Nexter. The Franco-German group, which is also behind the planned MGBS - which is expected to replace the Leopard 2 from 2035 - is showcasing the new version at the Eurosatory arms fair in Paris, competing with Rheinmetall, among others. The new Leopard 2 can be equipped with an even larger caliber than Rheinmetall's "Panther" and also does many other things differently to previous Leopard tanks.