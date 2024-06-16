Ronaldo is waiting for him
The “desert” is calling! Record salary for Dutchman?
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has probably received a lucrative offer from Saudi club Al-Nassr. Negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage. The Dutch defender could soon be on the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo. A record salary awaits him.
According to Marca, representatives of the Saudi club have already met with the Dutchman's advisors and presented them with a financially strong offer. Al-Nassr plans to make Van Dijk the best-paid defender in the world.
Until now, this has been Kalidou Koulibaly, once in the service of Chelsea, who now receives around 26 million euros per year at Al-Hilal. There are no details yet on the offer for Van Dijk, but it is said to be significantly higher. The aim is to make a departure from Liverpool palatable for the defensive ace.
Has not yet made up his mind
The 32-year-old still has a contract with the Reds until the summer of 2025, which is why the Saudis would first have to reach an agreement with the traditional club. However, they are relying on the Dutchman's word and an equally lucrative offer, which Liverpool cannot refuse given that his contract is due to expire soon.
However, the Dutchman has probably not yet made a final decision. He recently emphasized: "I am the captain of the club and have made it clear that I am there for the new coach and will be there enthusiastically next season. Of course there will be a lot of changes, but I am confident that we will be a great success." And for now, his focus is on the European Championships anyway. There is the opener against Poland today (live from 3pm).
