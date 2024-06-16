The “desert” is calling! Record salary for Dutchman?

However, the Dutchman has probably not yet made a final decision. He recently emphasized: "I am the captain of the club and have made it clear that I am there for the new coach and will be there enthusiastically next season. Of course there will be a lot of changes, but I am confident that we will be a great success." And for now, his focus is on the European Championships anyway. There is the opener against Poland today (live from 3pm).