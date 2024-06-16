Why Red Bull Salzburg must say yes to age

It's all in the mix!

That's why the phone of a Salzburg sports director will rarely be as hot as Seonbuchner's in these days and in the coming weeks. Who will go along with the new start under Lijnders, who will be brought in, who will you want to get rid of? These are all questions that are more pressing than ever after a title-less season - the first since 2012/13. In addition to many strong talents, they will also need players who can provide calm and who can be counted on in any sporting pressure situation. Players who have already been through many different situations. Like guys like Horn and Ulmer. Even if they didn't (or no longer) play a major role on the pitch.