EM in the ticker
Watch Germany vs Scotland LIVE from 9pm
Second day at the European Championship in Germany: Switzerland face Hungary. The game kicks off at 3pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Tight at the back, tame at the front - that's how the Swiss national team has presented itself in recent months. At the start of the EURO in Cologne against the in-form Hungarians, team boss Murat Yakin is hoping that the offense will finally get going. An opening win should pave the way to the knockout phase, which the Swiss have reached at every major tournament since 2014.
The Swiss, who are considered top contenders for the second promotion spot in Group A behind hosts Germany, are still unbeaten this year. However, if you exclude the less meaningful match against Estonia (4-0), they have scored just four goals in their last six games.
Yakin not without controversy
"The defense was good, but I lacked a bit of creative and unpredictable ideas in the offensive in the final third," said Yakin after the 1-1 draw against Austria. A finding that not only applied to the European Championship dress rehearsal. Since the modest qualifying campaign with only four wins in ten games, Yakin has not been without controversy.
Nevertheless, the conditions for a run of success seem good. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer (Inter Milan), defender Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) and playmaker and captain Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) have won the national title with their clubs this year and form a championship-winning axis. "The hunger is greater than ever before," said Xhaka. "What's to stop us from being the surprise team of the European Championship? I noticed this mentality in the camp. That's why I say: let's bring it onto the pitch," explained the captain, who reached the quarter-finals with the "Nati" for the first time three years ago and eliminated France on the way there.
Switzerland unbeaten against Hungary for 26 years
The Swiss have been unbeaten against their opening opponents for 26 years, but the Hungarians will go into their third EURO in a row with high expectations. Under team boss Marco Rossi, the Italian architect of the upswing who has been in charge since 2018, Hungary have gone through qualifying unbeaten and have only suffered one defeat since the fall of 2022.
An opening success should kick-start a similar run to 2016, when they beat Austria 2-0 in Bordeaux on their European Championship comeback after 44 years and eventually progressed to the round of 16 as group winners ahead of Iceland and Portugal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.