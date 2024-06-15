Watch Germany vs Scotland LIVE from 9pm

Nevertheless, the conditions for a run of success seem good. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer (Inter Milan), defender Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) and playmaker and captain Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen) have won the national title with their clubs this year and form a championship-winning axis. "The hunger is greater than ever before," said Xhaka. "What's to stop us from being the surprise team of the European Championship? I noticed this mentality in the camp. That's why I say: let's bring it onto the pitch," explained the captain, who reached the quarter-finals with the "Nati" for the first time three years ago and eliminated France on the way there.