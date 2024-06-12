Koeman sounds the alarm: “They’re killing the players!”

"Instead of reducing the strain on the players, it's getting more and more," Koeman emphasized to "Sportbild". The fact that the number of matches is being increased in most competitions and the players no longer have time to regenerate is a particular source of annoyance. "The Champions League will be increased from 32 to 36 clubs for the new season. At the next World Cup in 2026, 48 teams will take part instead of 36 and the tournament will last a week longer. Or the clubs will travel to Asia or America to prepare. That is the problem. Instead of reducing the pressure on the players, it's getting more and more," says Koeman. And as is so often the case, it is the good money that is responsible for the busy schedule.