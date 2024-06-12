Netherlands coach
Koeman sounds the alarm: “They’re killing the players!”
The busy schedule and the workload of professional footballers are repeatedly criticized. Ahead of the EURO in Germany, Bonds coach Ronald Koeman is now also sounding the alarm. "It's not always just about the sport. They are killing the players," said the 61-year-old.
"Instead of reducing the strain on the players, it's getting more and more," Koeman emphasized to "Sportbild". The fact that the number of matches is being increased in most competitions and the players no longer have time to regenerate is a particular source of annoyance. "The Champions League will be increased from 32 to 36 clubs for the new season. At the next World Cup in 2026, 48 teams will take part instead of 36 and the tournament will last a week longer. Or the clubs will travel to Asia or America to prepare. That is the problem. Instead of reducing the pressure on the players, it's getting more and more," says Koeman. And as is so often the case, it is the good money that is responsible for the busy schedule.
The 61-year-old, who will face Austria with his Oranje team in Group D on June 25, welcomes UEFA's decision to nominate 26 instead of 23 players for the EURO. "It was the same at the last European Championship in 2021 and the 2022 World Cup because of coronavirus - and that's a good thing. To prepare a team in the best possible way, you have to be able to play eleven against eleven."
"Want to go far"
Koeman is confident in his team at the EURO. "Holland regularly had a team that could beat the big boys. This time too. We want to go far in the tournament," he said. The Netherlands will face Poland in the first group game on Sunday in Hamburg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
