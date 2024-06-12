Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Netherlands coach

Koeman sounds the alarm: “They’re killing the players!”

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 18:06

The busy schedule and the workload of professional footballers are repeatedly criticized. Ahead of the EURO in Germany, Bonds coach Ronald Koeman is now also sounding the alarm. "It's not always just about the sport. They are killing the players," said the 61-year-old.

comment0 Kommentare

"Instead of reducing the strain on the players, it's getting more and more," Koeman emphasized to "Sportbild". The fact that the number of matches is being increased in most competitions and the players no longer have time to regenerate is a particular source of annoyance. "The Champions League will be increased from 32 to 36 clubs for the new season. At the next World Cup in 2026, 48 teams will take part instead of 36 and the tournament will last a week longer. Or the clubs will travel to Asia or America to prepare. That is the problem. Instead of reducing the pressure on the players, it's getting more and more," says Koeman. And as is so often the case, it is the good money that is responsible for the busy schedule.

The 61-year-old, who will face Austria with his Oranje team in Group D on June 25, welcomes UEFA's decision to nominate 26 instead of 23 players for the EURO. "It was the same at the last European Championship in 2021 and the 2022 World Cup because of coronavirus - and that's a good thing. To prepare a team in the best possible way, you have to be able to play eleven against eleven."

Ronald Koeman (Bild: AP/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Ronald Koeman
(Bild: AP/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

"Want to go far"
Koeman is confident in his team at the EURO. "Holland regularly had a team that could beat the big boys. This time too. We want to go far in the tournament," he said. The Netherlands will face Poland in the first group game on Sunday in Hamburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf