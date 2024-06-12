"GNTM" showdown
The twins are allowed to compete as a team in the final
Before the grand finale of the casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel", the seven young models still in the running are tired, but also full of joy. And the twins have each other ...
"The rehearsals are exhausting. I was told it would be exhausting, but I didn't know it would be this exhausting," said candidate Jermaine shortly before the final decision. The show can be seen this Thursday at 8.15 pm on ProSieben.
"Then you've just fucked up"
The 20-year-old gets angry during rehearsals when things go wrong. "Because if it happens live, then you've just messed up. There's nothing you can do about it." The aim is to perform even more perfectly on Thursday evening. He will certainly have to summon up all his strength for this, because Jermaine is "really knackered" on the evenings at the moment, he said. "But I think it's definitely worth it," said the candidate from Kassel in Hesse.
"Up to date like a bouncer"
In addition to Jermaine, Linus (25) from Berlin, Fabienne (21) from Solingen and Lea (24) from Düsseldorf are also in the final.
They also report exhausting days. Unlike her competitors, 24-year-old Xenia from Hof in Bavaria is having a different experience. "I'm kind of like a bouncy ball at the moment, jumping around all the time. I have so much energy and power - I don't know what to do with it," she said in an interview before the final. She wanted to "finally get out there", loved the rehearsals and was having "mega fun", she said with a broad smile on her lips. "I'm over the moon," she added.
Twins compete as a team
This time, Klum took the twins Julian and Luka (24) from Frankfurt am Main with her on her journey. In recent weeks, Heidi and her celebrity guests have judged them individually, but now the brothers are competing as a team in the final.
Tips from Heidi
Whether stressed or bubbling over with happiness - the new models are also united by their anticipation of the final. Over the last few days, model mom Heidi Klum has been making sure that her protégés stay fit during rehearsals, they report. For example, the 51-year-old advised the three young women to take off their high heels.
In the end, it will still be Klum who decides who wins the show and thus the title in the 19th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel". This year, for the first time, not only women but also men competed, so there will be two winners on Thursday - or three.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
