The twins are allowed to compete as a team in the final

"Then you've just fucked up"

The 20-year-old gets angry during rehearsals when things go wrong. "Because if it happens live, then you've just messed up. There's nothing you can do about it." The aim is to perform even more perfectly on Thursday evening. He will certainly have to summon up all his strength for this, because Jermaine is "really knackered" on the evenings at the moment, he said. "But I think it's definitely worth it," said the candidate from Kassel in Hesse.