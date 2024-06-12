Volunteer fire departments deserve the greatest thanks

4100 firefighters from 204 fire departments from all over the country have been deployed in the Oberwart district since Sunday. They continue to be supported by the Austrian Armed Forces and the employees of the road construction authorities. They all deserve the greatest respect these days. Alexander Flaschberger, press officer of the district fire brigade command, emphasizes on behalf of everyone that even though the thousands of emergency personnel have hardly seen their families for days, have hardly slept at all and are at the limits of their physical strength, giving up is not an option.