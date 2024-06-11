Vorteilswelt
Before peace summit

Zelensky expects refugees to return

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 15:45

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects Ukrainian refugees to return only after the end of hostilities. "It makes no sense to motivate the Ukrainians with any kind of slogans," said the head of state at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday.

Selenskyj assumes that there will be great motivation to return after the end of the war in order to rebuild the state.

"There will be jobs and security," explained Selenskyj. In addition, there is already sufficient demand for qualified workers. For his part, Scholz promised Ukraine further military support from Germany - but did not comment on the details.

Selenskyj (3rd from right), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (4th from right) and Olaf Scholz (5th from right) (Bild: AFP)
Selenskyj (3rd from right), Frank-Walter Steinmeier (4th from right) and Olaf Scholz (5th from right)
(Bild: AFP)

Scholz was cautiously optimistic about the chances of success of the Swiss peace conference for Ukraine on June 15 and 16. "We will discuss principles for a just and lasting peace there," said Scholz.

"No negotiations yet"
"These are not yet negotiations about an end to the war, because for that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin would have to show that he is prepared to end his brutal campaign and withdraw troops," added Scholz (...) As long as Putin remains relentless in his war aims, "our message will therefore be: We will not let up in our support for Ukraine."

Zitat Icon

These are not yet negotiations about an end to the war, because for that Putin would have to show that he is prepared to end his brutal campaign and withdraw troops

Olaf Scholz

Olena Selenska also in Berlin
The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Selenska, visited injured Ukrainian soldiers being treated in Berlin on the fringes of the reconstruction conference.

Together with Elke Büdenbender, the wife of Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Selensky's wife visited the Bundeswehr Hospital Berlin on Tuesday. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and his counterpart Viktor Lyashko were also present.

