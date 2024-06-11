Before peace summit
Zelensky expects refugees to return
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects Ukrainian refugees to return only after the end of hostilities. "It makes no sense to motivate the Ukrainians with any kind of slogans," said the head of state at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Tuesday.
Selenskyj assumes that there will be great motivation to return after the end of the war in order to rebuild the state.
"There will be jobs and security," explained Selenskyj. In addition, there is already sufficient demand for qualified workers. For his part, Scholz promised Ukraine further military support from Germany - but did not comment on the details.
Scholz was cautiously optimistic about the chances of success of the Swiss peace conference for Ukraine on June 15 and 16. "We will discuss principles for a just and lasting peace there," said Scholz.
"No negotiations yet"
"These are not yet negotiations about an end to the war, because for that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin would have to show that he is prepared to end his brutal campaign and withdraw troops," added Scholz (...) As long as Putin remains relentless in his war aims, "our message will therefore be: We will not let up in our support for Ukraine."
These are not yet negotiations about an end to the war, because for that Putin would have to show that he is prepared to end his brutal campaign and withdraw troops
Olaf Scholz
Olena Selenska also in Berlin
The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Selenska, visited injured Ukrainian soldiers being treated in Berlin on the fringes of the reconstruction conference.
Together with Elke Büdenbender, the wife of Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Selensky's wife visited the Bundeswehr Hospital Berlin on Tuesday. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and his counterpart Viktor Lyashko were also present.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.