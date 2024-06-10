Ceasefire: Security Council votes in favor of US plan

Blinken: "The only outsider is Hamas"

In Cairo, Blinken had previously said that only the Islamist Hamas had not agreed to the ceasefire plan presented by US President Joe Biden. "The only party that has not said yes is Hamas," said the chief diplomat. "Countries in the region and worldwide" would support the plan. "The only outsider at the moment is Hamas." Representatives of Hamas and Islamic Jihad reiterated at a meeting in Qatar on Monday that any agreement would have to include a complete end to the war, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction of the coastal strip and an end to the blockade.