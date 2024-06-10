Wolff: “If we had been told this beforehand…”

Team Principal Toto Wolff said it was "bittersweet" because they could have achieved even more than their first podium of the season. "But if we had been told before the weekend that we would finish third and fourth, we would have taken it," said the Viennese, expressing confidence that Mercedes will also be in with the music in two weeks' time in Spain, on a more conventional track and in normal conditions. "So Barcelona will be interesting for everyone, but I'm confident that we can be in the fight," Russell also emphasized.